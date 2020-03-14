Coronavirus Outbreak in India: West Bengal, Goa Govts Announce Holidays for All Govt & Private Educational Institutions Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Fears

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata/Panaji, March 14: With the cororavirus scare spreading in India, West Bengal and Goa state governments have announced holidays for all goverment and private educational institutions till March 31. However, the state governments informed that the board examinations will be held as per schedule.

Informing about the latest updates, the West Bengal state government issued a statement, saying, "In view of the evolvimng situation on the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the advisories situation issued by the WHO, UN and Central Government and as a matter of abundant precaution to check its spread on the State of West Bengal, it has been decided that all the Government, Government-aided, private educational institutions - Schools, Colleges, Universities, Madarsahs, SSK/MSK will remain closed from 16 March, 2020 to 31 March, 2020 in public interest. The internal examinations of the these institutions will also remain suspended during the said duration. However, the Board Examinations would be held as per schedule." Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Count Reaches 83, Five Suspects Escape From Isolation Ward of Mayo Hospital; Latest Updates.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also issed a similar order. He said, as quoted by ANI, "All schools, colleges, casinos, boat cruises, and disco clubs closed till 31st March in the state. However, Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams will be conducted as per schedule." He even said that all malls, restaurants, and hotels will remain open.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Meanwhile, Union Home Ministry said that the government has decided to treat COVID-19 as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in India reached 83, including two casulties.