Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Count Reaches 83, Five Suspects Escape From Isolation Ward of Mayo Hospital; Latest Updates

New Delhi, March 14: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in India reached 83, including two casulties. Earlier on Friday, a 69-year-old woman succumbed to the illness in Delhi, while a 76-year-old man, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29, died when his family was taking him home from a hospital in Bengaluru.

Informing about the latest update, the Union Ministry stated that the total toll of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 83. Apart from the two deaths reported in last couple of days, no casulties took place in India. The Union Ministry had said that the COVID-19 victim in Delhi was a Janakpurri resident, the another person belong to Kalaburagi in Karnataka. Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 Count Rises to 19 in Maharashtra, RSS Meeting Postponed in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Five persons who have coronavirus symptoms escaped from the isolation ward at Mayo Hospital in Nagpur of Maharashtra. According to police, one of them has tested negative for COVID-19, while reports of others are awaited. Also, two new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in Maharashtra, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 19.

With the outbreak spreading in India, Madhya Pradesh government had declared holidays in all private and government schools in state for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure. Similar precaution were adopted by various state governmenst in Maharsahtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and others.

In the United States, President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency as the number of coronavirus cases hit 1,700 with 41 deaths. This will make more funds available for fighting the fallout of the disease and cut red tape for finding medical solutions. The death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran has risen to 514. In Italy, as many as 1,016 people have so far died due to coronavirus. Donald Trump Remains Without Coronavirus Symptoms, No Test Needed: White House Doctor.

Over 5000 people have so far died across the world due to coronavirus. According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded to be 5,082 out of 138,275 total cases. As several countries in Europe reported steep rises in the number of infections and deaths, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the continent is now the "epicentre" of the global coronavirus pandemic.