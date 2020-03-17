Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Health Minister Rajesh Tope Says 'Right Now We Are in Phase 2 & Strong Steps Taken to Ensure It Doesn't Advance to Stage 3'

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 17: Maharashtra has become the worst affected states due to coronavirus in India with 39 confirmed cases and one death. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare in the state informed that right now we are in phase 2 and strong steps are being taken to ensure that this doesn't advance into phase 3. Third Coronavirus Death Reported in India; 64-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

The Minister further informed about a meeting which he had with people from the corporate sector who have ensured cooperation and have agreed to the decision of'Work from home' in order to control the spread of the deadly virus. Commenting on the death of the 64-year-old Mumbai patient who died on Tuesday, Rajesh Tope said, "We sent his samples for the test which turned out to be positive. He died at 7 AM today. He was admitted at Kasturba Hospital on March 5 and he hid some details from us, including that he had come from Dubai. But we grew suspicious on 13th March."

Check ANI Tweet:

Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra: Right now we are in phase 2, strong steps are being taken to ensure that this doesn't advance into phase 3. #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/KEbcWEQKyq — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

The Health Ministry on Tuesday morning confirmed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has mounted to 126. Maharashtra has become one of the worst-hit with 39 positive cases, including 3 foreigners. Kerala stands in second place with 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.