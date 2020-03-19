Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana: State Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count 13

Commuters wearing masks amid coronavirus outbreak | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, March 19: Telangana has reported seven fresh new cases of the novel coronavirus. According to Telangana Health Ministry, seven Indonesian nationals were confirmed to have COVID-19, taking the total count in the state to 13. All the new positive cases belonged to a pilgrimage group and were put under isolation on Monday, March 16. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on mohfw.gov.in.

With this, the state has 12 active cases and one patient who recovered from the illness under home quarantine. Of the 12 active cases, eight are Indonesians, four are Indian citizens while another person is from India but with foreign citizenship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address Nation Today at 8 PM on Novel Coronavirus Outbreak in India.

The Indonesian group had travelled to Ramahundam from Delhi in Sampark Kranti Express on March 13. The group were seated in S9 coach. People who had travelled in the same coach have been advised to visit a doctor if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state has already closed schools, colleges and universities till March 31. Cinema halls, bars, pubs have been shut for a week, among other precautionary measures. Meanwhile, the total number of active Coronavirus cases stood at 134 in India.