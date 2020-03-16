Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha Reports its First COVID-19 Case as Person With Travel History to Italy Tests Positive

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar, March 16: Odisha has reported its first positive coronavirus case on Monday, March 16, informed Dr CBK Mohanty, Director, Health and Education Training. The confirmed patient has a travel history to Italy. The person, who had also travelled in a train from Delhi to Bhubaneshwar, is currently admitted at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

"One positive case of Coronavirus detected in Odisha. He has travel history to Italy. He later took a train from Delhi to Bhubaneswar. The patient is admitted at a Bhubaneswar hospital," Mohanty was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha Govt Declares COVID-19 as State Disaster; Cabinet Approves Rs 200 Crore to Tackle Spread of Deadly Virus.

ANI Tweet:

Dr. CBK Mohanty, Director, Health & Education Training, Odisha: One positive case of #Coronavirus detected in Odisha. He has travel history to Italy. He later took a train from Delhi to Bhubaneswar. The patient is admitted at a Bhubaneswar hospital. pic.twitter.com/qameGbdGIK — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

The Odisha government, as a precautionary measure, had already shut down schools, colleges, gyms and swimming pools after declaring COVID-19 a state disaster. The state government has also come up with an action place to fight the pandemic. As a part of an action plan, a high-level committee chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will monitor the situation.

“This is not a fight of one week or four, the CM has asked us to remain alert for at least six months. With the support of the public, we will go ahead with the fight against Coronavirus,” said Odisha government spokesperson Subroto Bagchi.