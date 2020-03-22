Coronavirus Outbreak: Section 144 to Be Imposed in Delhi from 9 PM Tonight Till March 31

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 22: Section 144, which restricts assembly of more than four people in an area, will be imposed in the national capital from 9 pm on Sunday till March 31 as a step to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The order will come into force with effect from 9 PM on 22.03.2020 and remain valid upto 12 midnight of 31.03.2020," said the order by Delhi government.The services of Delhi Metro will remain completely closed till March 31 in a bid to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected 341 people in the country so far. Coronavirus Outbreak: Section 144 in Entire Maharashtra, Janata Curfew Extended till Monday Morning, Informs CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"As per the latest decision in the fight against coronavirus, it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till March 31, 2020," DMRC said in a statement.It said the move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring "social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being.

"The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.