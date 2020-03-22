Coronavirus Outbreak: Section 144 in Entire Maharashtra, Janata Curfew Extended till Monday Morning, Informs CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 22: As Coronavirus cases rose over 70 in Maharashtra, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested people to abide by Janata Curfew till Monday morning and also ordered to impose Section 144 across the state from March 23 till March 31. "I would like to request everyone to continue Janata Curfew till tomorrow morning. The number of cases has increased considerably. I have no option left but to apply Section 144 in Maharashtra," he said. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 341, Maharashtra Worst-Hit with 74 COVID-19 Positive Cases.

The Shiv Sena supremo further said that no international flights will be allowed to land in Mumbai in view of COVID-19 outbreak. He also informed that the percentage of employees working in government offices have been brought down to five percent from 25 percent earlier. "Only the people discharging essential duties will be allowed to use public transport till March 31," he said. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

"Local trains, long-distance trains, bus services are also stopped. Intra-city bus services will continue only for those who are working for essential services. All essential services including banks, share market, grocery shops, milk and vegetable supplies will remain open," Uddhav Thackeray said.

On Sunday, state health minister Rajesh tope confirmed that a total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has reached 74. As the state is witnessing multiple cases every day, the government has shut down all malls, schools, colleges and other public gathering places.