Coronavirus Scare in Chandigarh: 28-Year-Old Suspected Case of Coronavirus Kept in Isolation at PGI

Chandigarh, January 28: A 28-year-old man with a travel history to China has been kept under observation at an isolation ward of the PGI here for a possible exposure to coronavirus, doctors said on Tuesday.

"The patient has been kept in an isolation ward and he is under observation. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune," PGI Director Jagat Ram told the media. Coronavirus Medicine: Dr Thanikasalam Veni of Tamil Nadu's Rathna Siddha Hospital Claims to Have Invented Cure for Coronavirus.

He said he was the lone suspected case and the virus could be confirmed only after getting the report within two to three days. He was admitted to the PGI with high grade fever and headache.