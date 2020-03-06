Coronavirus Scare in India: Aadhaar-Based Biometric Attendance Suspended For Govt Employees Till March 31, Registers to be Used

Biometric fingerprint Attendance (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, March 6: Amid the rising scare of coronavirus in India, the Centre on Friday announced that all government employees will refrain from marking their attendance on the biometric machine but instead will mark it in the register. The step is being taken as a precautionary measure amid the growing fear and panic among residents. To prevent the possibility of spread of coronavirus, the government has ordered that the decision should be followed with immediate effect till March 31.

The government announced that all Ministries/Departments are requested to exempt their employees to mark biometric attendance in Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance System till the end of March 2020. However, all employees are required to mark their attendance in register. PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Fine of Rs 10,000 For Failing to Link PAN With Aadhaar Card by March 31.

Here's the tweet:

Government of India: In view of #Coronavirus, all Ministries/Departments are requested to exempt their employees to mark biometric attendance in Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance System till 31 March,2020. However, all employees are required to mark their attendance in register. — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

On Thursday, the Delhi Government ordered the closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till March 31, 2020. All Delhi government, aided, private schools and those run by civic bodies will remain shut, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20(sic),” he tweeted.