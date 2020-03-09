Coronavirus Scare in Maharashtra: No Positive Case in State So Far, 15 People Still Under Observation

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 9: As many as 15 people in Maharashtra are still under observation after they were suspected with the symptoms of the deadly coronavirus. According to details by the Health Ministry of Maharashtra, not a single person has been found positive for Coronavirus infection in the state so far. The Ministry informed that a total of 258 people, who were under observation for possible exposure to the deadly virus, have been discharged from hospitals.

In India, the total number of positive cases has jumped to 42 after a three-year-old child tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala's Kochi. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala now stands at 6. Reports inform that the infected kid had travelled to Italy along with his parents and had returned on March 7. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

Maharashtra Health Ministry: 15 people are still under observation, 258 people have been discharged. Not a single person has been found positive for #CoronaVirus infection in the state, as of now. — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Health minister Rajesh Tope said in a statement said that 1,09,118 passengers from 904 flights have been screened at Mumbai and Pune airports since January 18. Till now, 560 persons have returned to the state from the coronavirus-affected regions, the statement said.

On Sunday, five were confirmed positive by the State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja. Three of these had travelled to Italy and had come in contact with two in the Pathanamthitta district.

In South Asia, India has reported 41 coronavirus cases, Pakistan seven, Maldives two, and one each in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. However, there were no deaths anywhere in the region.