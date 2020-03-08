Coronavirus: Pharmacist Held for Stealing Face Masks, Injections and Tablets in Maharashtra's Pune Amid COVID-19 Scare

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixnio)

Pune, March 8: Amid novel coronavirus scare, a pharmacist from a reputed hospital in Maharashtra's Pune has been arrested for allegedly stealing masks and other medicines worth over Rs 35,000, police said on Sunday. The 28-year-old accused stole masks, injections, tablets and some ointments, collectively worth Rs 35,750, from the hospital pharmacy where he was working on Saturday, a Koregaon Park police station official said. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Chemist Shops Run out of Hand Sanitizers, Face Masks in Parts of Delhi-NCR Amid COVID-19 Scare.

He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft. While no confirmed case of novel coronavirus has been reported from Maharashtra so far, the scare over the infection is spreading. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

To prevent hoarding of masks which are in great demand, the state Food and Drug department had earlier appealed chemists to not stockpile them. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

Authorities have been appealing to people to wear masks only if recommended by doctors, and have been insisting on maintaining personal hygiene to keep the viral infection at bay.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)