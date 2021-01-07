Gurugram, January 7: A dry run for coronavirus vaccine distribution was conducted at six different places in Gurugram on Thursday. The places where the dry run was carried out were -- the Government Primary School in Wazirabad, Government Primary School in Daulatabad, Government Primary School in Basai Enclave, Government Primary School in Chauma, Community Centre located in Sector 56 in Tigra village and Primary Health Centre in Bhangrola.

During a mock exercise, around 25-25 people were vaccinated at all the vaccination centres. Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run in All Districts Across India on January 8.

A six-member team from the World Health Organization (WHO), including Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO representative to India, also visited the Covid vaccination centres to take stock of the preparations being made by the district health department. The WHO team was satisfied with the preparations.

Ofrin inspected two sites in urban and rural areas on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements made for the vaccination programme.

The WHO team, along with health officials, went to the primary health centre in Bhangrola village, where it reviewed the preparations for vaccination.

Thereafter, the officials went to collect information about data updation which was being done through the 'Covid Mobile App'.

During the visit, the WHO officials inspected the observation room built there and the team then went to the dry run centre set up at the Government Primary School in Wazirabad and conducted an inspection regarding vaccination.

"WHO representative Roderico H. Ofrin was satisfied with the arrangements made for vaccination in Gurugram. He also gave necessary guidelines to the officials present on the occasion," said Virender Yadav, civil surgeon, Gurugram.

Talking to media persons, Ofrin said, "Social distancing is very important for those coming to the centres so that everyone is protected. Necessary crowd management arrangements should be ensured so that people do not gather inside and outside the centres and maintain proper distance from each other."

