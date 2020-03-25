Cosmetics And Drug Manufacturers Granted Permission to Make Ethanol-Based Hand Sanitizers Till June 30, Delhi Health Minister Says 'No Licence Required'

Hand Sanitisers | Image For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 25: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday informed that permission has been granted to all the manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to manufacture ethanol-based hand sanitizers for a period up to June 30, 2020. According to an ANI tweet, the Minister informed that no separate licenses are required for the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak and the rising COVID-19 positive cases.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that e-passes would be issued to vegetable-sellers, grocers among others to ensure essential supplies in the national capital. During his address the media on COVID-19 situation, Kejriwal stated that e-passes will be provided to those who need to open their shops and factories for essential services. Arvind Kejriwal Issues Helpline Number 23469536 Amid Lockdown, Says E-Passes Will Be Given to Shopkeepers to Open Shops for Essential Services.

Check ANI tweet:

Permission granted to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to manufacture ethanol-based hand sanitizers for a period up to 30th June 2020. No separate licenses are required for the same: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (file pic) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tNMm48crgt — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Kejriwal further urged people that there is no need to panic and assured that there will be no shortage of essential services. "After PM Modi's speech, yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services", Kejriwal said.