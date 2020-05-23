COVID-19 Cases in Ahmedabad Cross 10,000-Mark, Death Toll in the District Reaches 669

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ahmedabad, May 23: Gujarat's financial capital Ahmedabad on Saturday reported 277 more coronavirus positive cases and crossed the 10K-mark to reach 10,001. Overall, 396 cases in the state took Gujarat's total cases to 13,669. With 27 more casualties, the state's death toll reached 829. Since the past couple of days, more and more positive cases are reported from outside three major cities of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

Health authorities carried out 5,506 tests during the past 24 hours. Ahmedabad reported maximum 277 new cases, followed by Vadodara 35, Surat 29, Gandhinagar 9, Junagadh 8, Gir-Somnath 6, Aravalli 5, Rajkot and Mahesana 4 each, Anand and Tapi 3 each, Aravalli, Surendranagar, Patan, Kheda and Mahisagar 2 each, and Porbandar and Morbi one case each.

The deaths reported on Saturday included Ahmedabad's 24 (16 males, 8 females). Three females from Surat also breathed their last. Ahmed Patel Highlights Falling Day-Wise COVID-19 Tests in Ahmedabad, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Presents Cumulative Data to Defend; See Tweets.

Over 20 deaths have been reported in Gujarat daily since the start of May. A total of 615 patients, out of the total 829, have succumbed to the virus during this month in Gujarat.

The total casulaties include 669 in Ahmedabad (over 80 per cent), followed by 60 in Surat, 35 in Vadodara, 10 in Gandhinagar, 9 in Anand, 8 in Bhavnagar and 6 in Panchmahals.

Out of the western state's 6,671 active cases, the condition of 6,598 is stable, whereas 73 critical patients are on ventilators. On Saturday, 289 patients were discharged, taking the total such cases to 6,169.

Gujarat's total 13,669 corona cases include Ahmedabad's maximum 10,001 cases, followed by Surat 1,285, Vadodara 806, Gandhinagar 210, Bhavnagar 114, Banaskantha and Mahesana 99 each, Aravalli 98, Anand 90, Rajkot 87, Mahisagar 79, Panchmahals 72, Patan 71, Kutch 64, Sabarkantha 63, Kheda 59, and Botad 56.

A total of 1,78,068 RT-PCR tests were carried out in the state, of which 13,669 tested positive and 1,64,399 negative.

As many as 4,82,434 people are quarantined in the state, including 4,71,003 in-home quarantine, 10,732 in government facilities, and 699 in private facilities.