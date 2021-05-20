Mumbai, May 20: With deaths rising up again on Thursday, Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll crossed the 85,000 mark, while as new infections declined, the state achieved a record five million plus getting cured of the scourge, health officials said. Against 594 deaths on Wednesday, fatalities rose to 738 on Thursday, taking the toll to 85,355.

The number of fresh cases again dropped below the 30,000 level, decreasing from 34,031 on Wednesday to 29,911 today, while the state tally rose to 54,97,448 now.

In Mumbai after a brief lull, the new cases increased from 1,329 on Wednesday to 1,433, taking the total to 692,785, while there were 59 deaths, raising total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 14,410. Mucormycosis in India: Centre Asks States to Notify Black Fungus Under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

The number of active cases fell to 383,253, as another 47,371 fully cured patients, again higher than the number of fresh infections, returned home, taking the total of cured to 50,26308, while the recovery rate further improved from 91.06 per cent to 91.43 per cent.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded 3,767 cases, taking its case-load to 14,97,602 and with 168 more deaths, the toll rose to 26,411 now. COVID-19 in India: Government's Principal Scientific Adviser Issues 'Stop Transmission, Crush Pandemic' Guidelines to Prevent Coronavirus Spread.

Of the day's fatalities, Pune led with 91 deaths, followed by 59 in Mumbai, 52 in Kolhapur, 50 in Raigad, 47 in Beed, 36 in Nagpur, 32 in Sangli, 31 in Palghar, 29 in Ratnagiri, 28 each in Thane and Solapur, 23 in Osmanabad, 22 in Amravati, 20 in Nashik, 19 in Aurangabad, 18 in Latur, 16 each in Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Wardha, and Gadchiroli, 15 each in Satara and Akola, 14 in Jalgaon, 10 in Chandrapur, eight in Bhandara, seven each in Sindhudurg and Gondia, six in Yavatmal, three in Washim, two in Jalna, and one each in Hingoli and Nanded.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 29,35,409 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine was at 21,648.

