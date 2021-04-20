New Delhi, April 20: India has reported 2,59,170 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a slight decline against the previous day's tally of 2,73,810 which was the highest single-day spike ever.

With this the country's overall Covid tally reached 1,53,21,089, according to the Health Ministry data released on Tuesday. COVID-19 Surge in Madhya Pradesh: No Permission for Weddings Till April 30 in Indore Amid Unprecedented Increase of COVID-19 Cases.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has registered over two lakh Covid cases taking the total tally to 1,50,61,919 cases. India on Sunday recorded 2,61,500 new cases, 2,34,692 cases on Saturday, 2,00,739 and 2,17,353 cases on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,761 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 1,80,530 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 20,31,977.

A total of 1,54,761 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,31,08,582 with a recovery rate of 85.65 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 15,19,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, a total of 26,94,14,035 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 32,76,555 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 12,71,29,113.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).