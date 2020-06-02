COVID-19 Infection Risk Reduced by 80% by Combined Use of PPE-HCQ on Health Workers, Says ICMR

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 2: Amid the reports of India's COVID-19 tally inching closer towards 2 lakh, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated sustained intake of anti-malarial drug -- hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) has resulted in decline of COVID-19 risk by 80 percent among healthcare workers.

According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research's (IJMR) findings, as quoted by Time of India, healthcare workers consumed four or more anti-malarial drug and appropriately used PPE, which helped in decline of 80 percent cases of coronavirus infection among them. Though World Health Organisation has suspended trails of HCQs, ICMR approved use of the anti-malarial drug after studies conducted in India. ICMR Removes Price Cap of Rs 4,500 for COVID-19 Testing, Tells States and UTs to Negotiate With Private Labs and Fix Rates Mutually.

Meanwhile, ICMR on Wednesday directed the States/UTs on strategy for COVID-19 testing and firming up price for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test through private labs in the country. It also removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 for the RT-PCR test that is used to detect coronavirus and asked the states and UTs to negotiate with private labs to fix "mutually agreeable" rates for the test.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 1,98,706. Of the total cases, 97,581 are active cases and 95,525 people have been cured, discharged from the hospitals. The death toll due to coronavirus has jumped to 5,598 while 1 person has been mitigated to another country.