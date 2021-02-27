Amaravati, February 27: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in Amaravati for one more week till March 8, 2021. Notably, in the Vidharbha region of the state, the Amaravati division and Nagpur division are witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. There are over 6,400 active cases in Amaravati district of the state.

The Maharashtra government imposed a seven-day lockdown in Amaravati on February 21. The partial lockdown, which was imposed in Akola, Akot and Murjitapur has also been extended. According to reports, officials will review the situation on March 5 or 6 and will then take a decision about extending the lockdown further. Mumbai to go Under Lockdown Again? 'People Must Take Precautions Else We'd Head Towards Another Lockdown', Says Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Notably, Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. On Friday, the western state of India reported a spike of 8,333 COVID-19 cases, while 48 people also lost their lives. Till now, 21,29,821 people have contracted COVID-19 in Maharashtra. The COVID-19 death toll also increased to 52,041 in the state. New COVID-19 Lockdown Rules in Maharashtra: Lockdown in Amravati, Rs 200 Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Mumbai And More; Know The New Measures Imposed by State Govt.

Although the recovery rate stands at 94.35 percent, the death rate is now 2.43 percent, with fatalities reported from 18 of the state's 36 districts during the day. Maharashtra currently has 67,608 'active cases', besides 318,707 people in isolation and another 2,688 in institutional quarantine. With new cases and fatalities showing a significant rise in February, speculations are rife that there could be another lockdown in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2021 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).