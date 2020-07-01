Mumbai, July 1: Section-144 has been imposed in Mumbai by Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok. Imposing the Section 144 in the city prohibits any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions. This decision has been taken in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the order, it is mentioned that the directive will come into effect on July 1 and will continue till July 15 unless it is withdrawn before by the authorities.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with coronavirus with a spike of 4,878 cases on Wednesday, The state has a total of 1,74,761 cases, including 7,855 deaths rill July 1. The government of Maharashtra on Monday had announced that it would extend its lockdown restrictions till July 31. Of the total 245 fatalities declared on Tuesday, Mumbai reported 93 deaths - taking the city death toll to 4,556 now, while the number of positive patients here shot up by 893 cases to 77,658.

Here's the tweet:

The prohibitory order was issued by Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai *Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). It will be effective till 15th July 2020, unless withdrawn earlier. #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

India recorded a spike of 18,653 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,85,493, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. The death toll in India due to coronavirus mounted to 17,400.

