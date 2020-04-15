COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi Demands Govt to Bring Back Indian Workers Stranded in Middle East

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the Central government to bring back Indian workers stranded in the Middle East due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"The #Covid19 crisis & shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress & desperate to return home. The Govt must organise flights to bring home our brothers & sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place," Gandhi tweeted.

In India, a total of 11,439 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported, including 1,305 cured/discharged and 377 deaths.