COVID-19 Scare: 12 Essential Drugs May Face Export Ban as Indian Govt Explores Options to Ensure No Shortage of Medicines Due to China Shutdown

Delhi, February 19: Around twelve medicines may face export restrictions as the government explored to make sure that there is no shortage of essential drugs in India due to China shutdown owing to COVID-19 scare. According to a Times of India report, an eight-member expert committee constituted by the government suggested export restriction on 12 drugs chloramphenicol, including neomycin, metronidazole, azithromycin, vitamin B1, B2 and B6 as well as few hormonal medicines that are used during pregnancy and periods.

The panel further asked the Centre to urge states to make sure to ensure that traders do not exploit the opportunity by hiking prices or hoarding essential drugs. The expert committee would finalise the report and submit to the government by Tuesday. Coronavirus Outbreak: Amazon, Flipkart Likely to Witness COVID-19 Impact on Sales Due to Supply Crunch in Smartphone, TV, Electronics From China.

According to a recent FICCI report, production of several commonly used medicines like paracetamol, ibuprofen and other medicines to be severely impacted if the supply disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak continues for another two months. The study by the industry body highlighted that the companies would not face any immediate problem, as most of them have raw material stocks for two-three months. However, the problem will be then, if the shutdown remains in China due to the coronavirus scare.