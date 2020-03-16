COVID-19 Scare: Navi Mumbai Police Issue List of People Who Returned From Dubai But Didn't Report to Hospital For Quarantine

Citizens wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 16: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Navi Mumbai police issued a list of people who returned from Dubai, but did not report to the hospital for quarantine. According to an India Today report, police are now looking for the people who came in a large group from Dubai but did not follow the rules of quarantine. All international travellers have been asked by the government to be in quarantine for 14 days on return to India.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 110 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported across India, including 17 foreign nationals, as of 11:30 pm, March 15. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 32. COVID-19 Scare in Mumbai: Hoarding Owners to Display Coronavirus Awareness Message For 10 Days, BMC to Take Strict Action if They Fail to Follow Rules.

In another incident, amid the increasing scare in the state around COVID-19, a staff of a government hospital in Panvel near Mumbai fled after knowing that patients with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries were admitted in the hospital. Reportedly, 11 people ran away from the hospital, and the majority of them being employees of the hospital who were on duty to look after COVID-hit patients.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, BMC wrote to licensed hoarding owners that they must only display awareness messages on coronavirus for 10 days from March 16 to March 25. Failing to follow the rules, the civic body will take stern action, including cancelling the licences of the owners and will also remove the present display and hoarding structure.