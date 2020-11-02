"It was decided to concentrate efforts in certain key areas, such as targeted RT-PCR testing in critical zones in Delhi; gear up availability of medical resources incl ICUs,& ventilators as pre-emptive measure; ensure contact tracing & monitoring of quarantined contacts," said the ministry. Delhi has been reporting a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday. 5664 new cases have been recorded while, 51 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Delhi.