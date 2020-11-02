New Delhi, November 2: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, on Monday, reviewed the situation of COVID-19 in Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that it was a part of a regular process to keep a tab on the COVID-19 situation in the city. "While new COVID-19 cases and active cases are going up, Administration is focusing on testing, contact tracing & treatment," said the Ministry. It added that the conditions of hospital beds was reportedly "comfortable." The are total 15,789 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in Delhi, out of which 57 per cent are vacant. COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 75 Lakh, India at 'Top Global Position with Maximum Recoveries,' Says Health Ministry.
The Ministry added,"It was, however, highlighted both by Delhi Govt officials and Commissioner of Police, Delhi that there has been no let up in enforcement and awareness generation." MHA said a meeting was conducted to address the issue of growing COVID-19 cases. It was attended by the representatives of MoHFW and health experts. The objective was to formulate a strategy to contain the growing coronavirus cases, especially "keeping in view the festival season and decreasing temperatures accompanied by rising pollution." India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 82.29 Lakh With 45,230 New Cases & 496 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.
