New Delhi, November 2: The Ministry of Health, on Monday, said that India is among the countries having highest number of COVID-19 recoveries. "India continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries. The total recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs today," said the ministry. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 82.29 Lakh With 45,230 New Cases & 496 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

COVID-19 Cases 'Steadily Declining' in India, Active Cases Dropped to 6.9%, Says Health Ministry. As per the data provided by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, India has reported 7,54,4789 recoveries till Monday with the recovery rate standing at 91.68 per cent. In last 24 hours, 53,285 new recoveries have been reported. The active cases remain at 6.83 per cent of the total 82.29 lakh COVID-19 cases. 45,321 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the ministry said that India has continued to show progressive decline in the number of new coronavirus cases.

Read the Tweet Here:

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin - developed by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)- will conduct the phase 3 trials of the vaccine in November. As per the reports, Covaxin is likely to be at least 60% effective. The vaccine will be launched by the second quarter of 2021.

