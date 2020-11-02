New Delhi, November 2: The Ministry of Health, on Monday, said that India is among the countries having highest number of COVID-19 recoveries. "India continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries. The total recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs today," said the ministry. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 82.29 Lakh With 45,230 New Cases & 496 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.
