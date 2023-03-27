Hamirpur, March 27: The Hamirpur district administration on Monday issued an advisory for people to wear face masks and observe physical distancing norms amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh. Acting Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Sanjta urged residents of the district to take precautions, including getting the precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In his advisory, he also asked people to get themselves tested for Covid if they show symptoms. Monitoring of H3N2 influenza cases is necessary along with COVID-19, he said, and advised people to go for medical consultation if they show symptoms. India Reports 1,805 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases Above 10,000 After 134 Days.

In the advisory, people have been advised to wear face masks in crowded places and at all health care institutions. They have also been advised to follow physical distancing norms. COVID-19: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan To Hold Meeting With States To Review Coronavirus Preparedness.

Active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have risen from 133 to 415 in the past two weeks. As on Sunday, Shimla district had the highest number of active cases at 98, followed by Mandi at 95, Kangra at 64, Solan at 61 and Hamirpur at 32, Health department officials said.