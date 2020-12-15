New Delhi, December 15: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the AYUSH doctors can prescribe government-approved medication as immunity boosters to COVID-19 patients as per the directions of the AYUSH Ministry in a March 6 order. However, they cannot advertise or prescribe any tablet or mixture as a cure to COVID-19. With this, the Supreme Court held the decision taken by the Kerala High Court regarding the same on August 21. Ayurvedic COVID-19 Treatment: Ayurveda Drugs Like Ayush Kwatha and Fifatrol Can Be Effective in Mild to Moderate Cases of Coronavirus, Says AIIA.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Dr AKB Sadbhavana Mission School of Homeo Pharmacy against the Kerala High Court order preventing the doctors involved in practices such as Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and naturopathy, to prescribe medication as a cure for COVID-19. However, they are free to provide medicines for boosting immunity. A three-judge Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Subhash Reddy and MR Shah stated that apex court has declined to modify the High Court. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Releases Clinical Protocol Based on Ayurveda and Yoga for COVID-19 Management.

The Centre had earlier said that homeopathic medical practitioners can prescribe treatment to COVID-19 positive patients as a preventive measure, however they cannot give medication terming it to be cure of coronavirus. While issuing guidelines on the same, Ministry of AYUSH had stated that "all these medicines are to be administered as a preventive measure or as an add on to the conventional treatment and should not be treated and/or prescribed as a cure."

The Ministry had further added that medication which can be prescribed by Homeopathic practitioners are merely for preventive and prophylactic use, for symptom management of COVID-19-like illnesses, and add-on interventions to conventional care. But cannot be used advertised or prescribed as a cure to COVID-19.

