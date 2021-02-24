New Delhi, February 24: The government will start the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive from March 1. During this phase, people over 60 years as well as those above 45 but with comorbidities will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination will be free if the dose is administered at a government-run facility. At private hospitals, the COVID-19 vaccine will be given at a cost which has not been decided yet. Co-WIN App: How To Register To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In India, Documents Required For The Process; All You Need To Know.

"From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at government-run centres," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. "Those who want to get vaccinated from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals," he added. Inoculation Registration on CoWin App Will Open in February for Citizens Above Age of 50? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination?

The government has launched CoWIN app for the coronavirus vaccination. People aged 60 and above, and those over 45 but with comorbidities will have to go for a pre-registration on the CoWIN app when vaccine drives open next month.

Download CoWIN app.

Sign up by uploading documents such as election ID, Aadhaar card, driving license or passport.

The system will verify your details.

If all details are found to be true, you can apply for the vaccination.

After your request has been processed, you will receive a message with specific date, time and place for vaccination.

Some experts have asked the government to open walk-in registration for elderly people. However, the government has not taken a call on this. In the first phase, the government allowed around three crore healthcare staff and frontline workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As of this morning, only around 1.19 crore people have been vaccinated.

