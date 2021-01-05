Gurugram, Jan 5: Covid vaccine is expected to arrive in Gurugram by mid-January and healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, said the health officials on Tuesday. Before that, the city will hold a dry run of Covid vaccination on January 7.

"The corona vaccine would arrive in the district, possibly in mid-January. For its storage, 37 cold chain points have been set up in Pataudi, which has a provision of keeping 2 to 2.5 lakh vaccines," Dr. Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram said. COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Is the Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory for All? Is It Effective? All FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccine Answered.

The health officials said the vaccination drive will be held in three categories. In the first category, the corona vaccine will be given to 36,000 health workers. These health workers include para medical staff, doctors, ASHA workers, staff nurses and other health workers.

The second category includes frontline workers such as municipal corporation, urban local body officials and employees, armed forces, police personnel, etc.

The third category includes elderly people above the age of 50 years, and those with comorbidities.

With this strategy in Gurugram, a total of 2 to 2.5 lakh people are planned to be covered with the corona vaccine in the first phase.

"A total of 181 locations have been identified in the district as vaccination centres and area-wise teams are being formed for the covid vaccination process," Yadav said.

Yadav said, "The dry run of Covid vaccination will be conducted on January 7 in Gurugram.

For the vaccination dry run, three centers have been set up by the Department of Health. At each of these three centers, 25 people will be vaccinated.

These centres are -- a Government Senior Secondary School in village Wazirabad Primary health care (PHC), village Bhangrola PHC and a government senior secondary school in the Basai Enclave.

"It is planned that the vaccination will be given in three days a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. At present the health department has 286 vaccinators which will be used as per the need," said Dr. M.P. Singh, district immunisation officer.

