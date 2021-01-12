Pune, January 12: Three trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reached Pune airport from Serum Institute of India's facility in the city, earlier Tuesday morning. From the airport, the vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations in the country. The vaccination will start on January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday said that the world's largest vaccination programme against coronavirus (COVID-19) will start in India from January 16. Interacting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, PM Narendra Modi also directed states and union territories to stop the spread of fake news about the vaccination drive, adding that the Centre will bear expenses for first-phase vaccination. COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout to Start From January 16, States Must Stop Fake News About Vaccination, Says PM Narendra Modi.

3 Trucks carrying Covishield Vaccine Reach Pune Airport From Serum Institute, Watch Video

#WATCH | Three trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reached Pune airport from Serum Institute of India's facility in the city, earlier this morning. From the airport, the vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations in the country. The vaccination will start on January 16. pic.twitter.com/v3jk4WUyyq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

The Serum Institute on India on Monday said it has received the purchase order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The locations where these Covishield vaccines will be flown from Pune include Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. The vaccines will be flown from Pune in eight commercial flights, including two cargo flights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 07:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).