Unnao, April 3: A 16-year-old boy was killed over a brawl in cricket in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Wednesday. The boy was hit with a cricket bat by a 14-year-old accused after an argument broke out during the match. The dispute erupted between the players of both teams after the accused was declared out. The batsman refused to accept the decision. Uttar Pradesh: Man Beaten to Death in Badaun District With Cricket Bat Over Family Dispute.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused refused to leave the pitch after being declared leg before wicket. It led to a brawl. The accused and the victim exchanged blows as the argument escalated. The accused then attacked the victim with a bat. He hit the 16-year-old boy on his neck, which led to his death. Rajasthan: 17-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death in Kota Over Brawl In Cricket.

The accused fled from the spot after the incident. “The duo entered into a verbal spat, and the victim slapped the accused. The batsman got annoyed and hit the 16-year-old with the bat on his neck and fled,” reported the media house quoting Circle officer, City, Kripa Shankar as saying. The match was being played at Salehnagar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).