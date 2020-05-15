Crowd Gathered at Kolagondanahalli Village in Karnataka For a Fair, Panchayat Development Officer Who Gave Permission Suspended; View Pics

Village Fair in Karnataka (Photo Credits: ANI)

Karnataka, May 15: There was a huge gathering of people in Kolagondanahalli village of Ramanagara for a village fair. According to an ANI update, the villagers had taken permission for the gathering from Panchayat Development Officer NC Kalmatt. He has reportedly been suspended by Ramanagara Dy Commissioner following a report by Tehsildar.

As per the images that have been shared by ANI of the event, people can be seen standing next to each other and no social distancing norms were followed. The country is currently in the middle of the third phase of lockdown and any form of social gatherings are not allowed. Crowd Gathered to Welcome Jain Monk Pramansagar in MP's Sagar District, Police to Probe if Social Distancing Norms Were Violated And Take Action.

In a similar incident, a huge crowd had gathered to welcome Jain monk Pramansagar in Banda, Sagar district on Tuesday. People were seen violating the social distancing norms that have been imposed on account of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. Praveen Bhuria, ASP Sagar mentioned that directions have been given to investigate and take action against organisers if social distancing norms and section-144 were violated.