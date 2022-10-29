Bhubaneswar, October 29: Cryptocurrency worth over Rs 1.75 crore was found with a government officer in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Saturday. The cryptos were found in a raid on the additional chief engineer by the Vigilance Department in a corruption case, they said.

The officer was about to retire on Monday. The raid which began on Friday was continuing even on Saturday morning, they said. As soon as the officer and his family found the investigators at their doorstep, they tried to destroy evidence of the cryptocurrency they possessed, said an official statement. The figure is likely to rise, it said.

The investigators carried out simultaneous searches in his properties across Khurdha, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts after search warrants were issued by a judge.

They found eight plots in Sambalpur worth Rs 1.27 crore, insurance deposit worth about Rs 64.42 lakh, two four-wheelers worth Rs 39 lakh, two two-wheelers worth Rs 3 lakh, 332 gm gold jewelry worth over Rs 10 lakh, household articles worth Rs 15.55 lakh and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, the statement said. The officer is yet to be arrested, the investigators said.