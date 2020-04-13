Cylinder Blast at Chemical Factory Manufacturing Soap, Detergent & Sanitiser in Palghar Near Mumbai; 2 Killed

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

Mumbai, April 13: In a tragic incident, two people have been killed in a cylinder blast at a chemical factory in Palghar. More details on the matter are awaited. According to a Hindustan Times report, a person has been injured as well, after a blast was reported in the chemical factory.

Reportedly, 105 workers and administration officials were at work in the soap, detergent and sanitiser making unit in Tarapur chemical zone when the blast happened. The country is in the middle of a nationwide lockdown, but essentials units are allowed to work, and that is the reason, people in the Paghar factory were working. Palghar Fire: Explosion at Chemical Factory in Boisar Kills 5.

In January this year, five people died in a major fire that broke out after a huge explosion that took place in a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar. In the incident, six people were also injured.