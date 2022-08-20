Mumbai, August 20: On Friday, after a gap of two and a half years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbaikars and the whole of Maharashtra celebrated Janmashtami and Dahi Handi with pomp and fervour. While the whole city was gripped in the Dahi Handi celebrations, the Mumbai Traffic Police had a busy day.

Besides managing traffic and ensuring smooth functioning of the event, the Mumbai Traffic Police also challaned over 6,000 motorist's in a special drive held for Gokul Ashtami. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing During Dahi Handi Celebrations in Dapoli.

According to a report in the Times of India, over 4,800 motorists were fined for riding without a helmet while 580 were booked for driving on the wrong side of the road. Besides, the Mumbai Traffic Police also challaned 531 people for riding triple-seat and 223 for carrying passengers beyond the permitted limit.

"We deployed many personnel across the city to crack down on offenders," a senior police officer said. The traffic police had also issued road restrictions and diversions for the vehicular movement in Central Mumbai.

Sources from the traffic police said that 369 challans for riding without helmets were issued by Dadar Chowky. Meanwhile, the western region which comprises Western Suburbs witnessed the most challans for helmetless riding (1631). Dahi Handi 2022: Over 153 Injured While Forming Human Pyramids in Mumbai.

An official said that Mukund Chowky issued the highest number of challans for wrong-side driving while Wadala Chowky fined 78 motorists for riding triple-seat.

