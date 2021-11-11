Delhi, November 11: A Delhi Bar Association employee was found dead in a lawyer's chamber of Tis Hazari court on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Manoj, who worked as a peon in Tis Hazari court.

As per the report published in the Hindustan Times, The deceased was a temporary employee at the court. Manoj had been unwell for the past few days. He was a Tuberculosis patient as well as a chronic alcoholic. Panchkula Girl Murder Case: Body of Minor's Father Recovered From Railway Track in Mohali.

As per the reports, the dustbin inside the chamber where he was found reportedly had vomit laced with blood. There were no external injuries found on the body. The body has been sent for the post-mortem. A probe into the matter is underway.

