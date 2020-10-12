New Delhi, October 12: The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'poor' category for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 275 in Anand Vihar, at 263 in Rohini, at 275 in ITO, and 229 in Nehru Nagar, all four in 'poor' category. On Sunday, the national capital recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 216 while on Saturday, the AQI stood at 221. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), which is the the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, had informed that the AQI is likely to improve to the "moderate" category by Monday due to a change in the wind direction.

The air quality in Delhi had worsened and entered the 'poor' category on October 7. This was the first time in since June 29, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording a 24-hour average AQI of 215. It must be noted that an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates Further.

Here are the tweets:

Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from ITO where Air Quality Index is at 275 in 'poor' category. A local says, "I felt irritation in my eyes when I went for morning walk & faced breathing problems". https://t.co/1o3vRHUnQR pic.twitter.com/kDoOGOm3l2 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

According to SAFAR, a total of 448 farm fires were observed in Punjab, adjoining Pakistan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which impacted Delhi's air quality on Sunday. The issue of higher levels of air pollution in the national capital is a year-round problem, which can be linked to unfavourable meteorological conditions, farm fires in neighbouring regions and local sources of pollution.

