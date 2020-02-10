Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Improves Marginally, But Continues to Remain Poor in Lodhi Road Area

Delhi. (Photo credit: IANS)

Delhi, February 10: The pollution levels in the national capital continued to remain in the poor category. According to an Air Quality Index data, the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 206 & 214 respectively, were both in the 'poor' category, in Lodhi Road area on Monday morning. The AQI at Gurugram was at 176, thus falling in the unhealthy category, according to AirVisual App.

On Sunday, the pollution level stood in the "very poor" category, and the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at '305'.People experienced a partly cloudy sky on Sunday and the maximum temperature settled at 22.9 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature settled four notches below the season's average at 6.6 degrees Celsius. Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Hovers Between 'Severe' And 'Very Poor' Category in Several Areas.

Check ANI update:

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 206 & 214 respectively, both in 'poor' category, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/1JlClAWi1j — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

IMD, in its earlier bulletin, had said that the air quality would deteriorate or remain ‘poor’ to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on February 9 and would remain in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on February 10.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.