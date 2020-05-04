Delhi Airport Lockdown Exit Plan: Administration Comes Up With Robust Plan for Passenger Travel

Delhi Airport (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 4: GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has come up with robust planning for travel of air passengers when the COVID-19-led lockdown ends. "As we prepare for the resumption of operations, it is imperative to have robust planning and readiness to ensure safe travel for passengers. For this, Delhi airport has mapped out the passenger journey through the airport and planned various measures at each touchpoint," according to a document detailing the plan.

The measures include use of social media and in-airport channels to inform passengers about the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask at all times, hand hygiene, printing boarding pass at home and highlighting their name and flight details to reduce touchpoints at the airport. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) details the usage of areas and need for disinfection. This includes elements across kerbside and in-terminal like trolleys, washrooms, water fountains, counters, security screening areas, touch screens, communication screens, travelators and lifts.All trolleys will undergo sanitisation by passing through a tunnel before returning to their respective locations.

There will be queue managers and social distance marking at all the gates. Seating arrangements will be adjusted to maintain proper distance among passengers. Alignment of queues will ensure social distance among CISF and immigration staff members.

Provisions are being made to ensure personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and face shields for the safety of all employees. All staff will be screened at entry gate for checking body temperature.