New Delhi, March 4: The Delhi government allocated Rs 16,396 crore for education in its budget for fiscal year 2024-25 announced on Monday. Presenting the budget in the Delhi Assembly, Finance Minister Atishi said the priority of the state government is to focus on providing quality education to the residents of the city.

The minister highlighted that the government schools under the Kejriwal-led state government have transformed significantly. "In the last 10 years, major changes have been introduced in Delhi government schools. We doubled the budget for education in the national capital. Today we are proposing a budget of Rs 16,396 crore for education in Delhi," she said. Delhi Budget 2024: Finance Minister Atishi Presents 10th Annual Budget of Arvind Kejriwal Government at Vidhan Sabha (Watch Video)

"Before the Kejriwal government, the condition of Delhi government schools were not good. People were forced to go to private schools to study," Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, added. Atishi said former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had played a significant role in improving the education scenario in Delhi.

She further said the Kejriwal-led Delhi government has been working on teachers' training and has so far regularised 47,914 teachers while the recruitment process for 7,000 vacancies is currently underway. She said the results of students in Delhi government schools have improved under the Kejriwal government and they now perform better than the private schools. Delhi Budget 2024: Per Capita Income of National Capital Has Reached 4.62 Lakhs Today, Says Finance Minister Atishi (Watch Video)

Atishi also noted that the seats in state-run universities have been increased by 20,000 with a total of 93,000 students currently enrolled in these institutes. Atishi presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Monday with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, and said the government is trying to realise the dream of 'Ram Rajya'.