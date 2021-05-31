New Delhi, May 31: BJP leaders "criticise and abuse" Arvind Kejriwal whenever he works for the people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday, while asserting that the chief minister will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines, despite the attack on him by the ruling party at the Centre.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda have "criticsed and abused" Kejriwal as he has started demanding more vaccines for Delhi, he said. Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Free COVID-19 Vaccination Facility for Journalists and Their Family Members.

He also claimed that the BJP stopped Delhi's medical oxygen supply and that it was Kejriwal who fought for its resumption to save lives. When it was time for vaccine procurement, the BJP was busy in "poll management and image management", the deputy chief minister said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital is committed to getting every Delhiite inoculated before the third wave of the coronavirus, he added.