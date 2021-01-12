New Delhi, January 12: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia terminated the manager of the North-West Delhi Labour Office with immediate effect. After receiving complaints of irregularities in the registration of Delhi’s construction workers, Sisodia who is also the Labour Minister conducted a surprise inspection today. On receiving these complaints, Sisodia took the step to discontinue the services the manager after grave irregularities were found in a dozen cases.

During the inspection, Sisodia also directed the labour officers to carry out all the work related to registration and welfare of the labourers as per the rules and within the stipulated time period. Manish Sisodia Conducts Surprise Inspection of Labour Office, Says ‘Won’t Tolerate Carelessness in Ensuring Welfare of Delhi Workers’.

This morning, the Deputy Chief Minister conducted a surprise inspection at the Labour office and investigated the complaints. The complaints ranged from not following proper procedure to negligence on behalf of labour office workers who used photographs of women instead of men in the registration documents. In another case, irregularity in the registration of a worker who physically visited the office but used a previously photographed image instead of a live photograph from the visit itself.

Sisodia directed the labour officers to finish all the work related to registration, renewal and providing welfare benefits to construction workers on time. “When the Delhi government has made comprehensive plans for the welfare of city’s construction workers, then all the deserving workers should be able to avail their benefits. No negligence will be tolerated in this matter,” he said.