New Delhi, October 10: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the content of Deshbhakti curriculum and chaired the third joint review meeting of the board and new curriculum committee to take stock of the progress so far. The work on introducing the Deshbhakti curriculum started last year after the announcement of Shri. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister and it is in final stages of preparation. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Manish Sisodia Interact With Delhi Government School Students During 10th Digital EMC Session.

The Curriculum and Board committees were constituted in July 2020 to recommend new curriculum for children upto the age of 14 years and setting up of Delhi Examination board. Both committees are likely to submit their recommendations by mid November.

Explaining the key features of Deshbhakti, Shri Sisodia explained, "Assessment would be the basis of Deshbhakti Curriculum. Understanding of the teacher on where her child stands today and subsequently thereafter on issues like inclusiveness, gender, different forms of discrimination, integrity, care for public property and natural resources, etc would be the key to enable the child to become true Deshbhakt".

Moving further, the new curriculum committee which is mandated to recommend new curriculum for children below 14 years presented the curricular design for enabling children in the age group of 3-8 years with diversity of knowledge, competencies, values and attitudes. Along the similar lines, the committee will recommend curriculum for children in the age group of 8-11 and 11-14 as well.

Deputy CM Sisodia appreciated the approach of the Curriculum Committee which seeks to connect the curriculum with real life situations. He emphasised that the proposed learning goals should be simple and clear enough for the parents to understand and be an active participant in their child's learning.

Deputy CM Sisodia said –“During the parent teacher meetings, I have often seen teachers and parents talking only about the subjects and marks obtained by the students. Through our new curriculum and assessment practice, the conversation between the parents and teachers should shift to overall growth of the child”.

Similarly, the board committee which is working on creating a new-age assessment system also gave an update on the progress so far. It proposed the structure of the new board along with its functions. Deputy CM Sisodia said, "Assessment is an integral part of Curriculum. Learning does not happen only inside the schools; a child learns from his/her environment outside school also. A robust assessment system should capture every aspect of a child’s growth".

He asked the committee members to create tools for parents also by which they can see the progress of their child. He said that the, "era of one time assessment through a one sitting exam is over now. We require a system where we are able to track the entire journey of a child, a 360 degree view, capturing different aspects of learning and it is possible to implement such system through effective use of technology".

He appreciated the efforts of the committee members and said that their work is very critical in transforming the education system of Delhi.