New Delhi, October 7: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, Asia’s leading bio-pharmaceuticals enterprise interacted today with the students of Delhi Government School. This was the 10th digital interaction session organized by the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Team. Winning Over COVID-19: Learnings from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Experience on How To Fight The Virus Without Panicking.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "Entrepreneurship mindset means we should look at every opportunity with a new perspective, irrespective of the career option we choose. A student may become an engineer, doctor, or anything else but they should also have that mindset that if required, they can set up their own business and become a job provider.”

During the interaction, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw touched upon various aspects of becoming an entrepreneur. She said, “When I came back from Australia after completing my post-graduation and topping my college, I was extremely confident of getting a good job. Instead, I did not get a single offer as nobody wanted to offer a job to a woman.” She added, “I was completely shattered, but my father gave me the strength and did not let me lose hope. Ultimately I trusted my skill set and believed in myself. Eventually, I started my own business.”

Mazumdar said, “The journey of becoming a successful entrepreneur has not been an easy one. During my initial days, nobody was willing to give me a loan for my business as they did not understand biotechnology and therefore, did not understand my business idea. But there was one person who found it interesting and agreed to provide me the loan. Therefore, whenever you feel stuck in a situation, there will always be a person who will listen to you, you just need to be patient and do not give up.

Mazumdar asked students to have a purpose when they think of getting into the business world. She said, “Entrepreneurship is not just about making money. Have a vision of how you can make a difference in the life of others. You should always have a purpose, that purpose will drive you to succeed. You should always think of giving back to society"

Sisodia thanked Mazumdar for her valuable insights into the business world. He said, “Ms Mazumdar’s journey must have motivated many students. After attending this session, we may see a Kiran Mazumdar emerging from one of our school students.”