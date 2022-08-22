New Delhi, Aug 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday dismissed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claim of having received an offer to join the BJP and get all cases against him closed.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarter here, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his DyCM Manish Sisodia have no answer to the questions raised by the BJP on the irregularities in the excise policy. "That's why, he is speaking nonsense," Bhatia said.

"After 24 hours, a tweet came in reply and the same nonsense in it too," he said.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji, if you are honest, then you should answer the question that the public is asking," Bhatia said. He added further that his party has exposed the corruption and 'hardcore dishonesty' of the AAP. Delhi Excise Policy Row: No LOC Issued by CBI Against Any Accused As of Now, Say Officials.

Terming Sisodiya's claim about the offer to join the saffron party as "baseless", Bhatia said, "Who can break those whose intention is wrong and thinking so narrow. The people of Delhi are breaking their ego and they should stop doing all this nonsense."

Many new allegations about the liquor scam, Bhatia said, "Your ego and pride will also be broken and the recovery of every rupee of the public will also be ensured."

Earlier in the morning, Sisodia had claimed that he got an offer from the BJP to join the party and all the cases with the probe agency would be closed against him. He tweeted the message and said that "he would rather be beheaded than join the BJP".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2022 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).