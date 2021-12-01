New Delhi, Dec 1: The Delhi government has extended the validity of all the documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 up to December 31, 2021.

"Adequate precautionary steps are required to be taken to avoid recurrence of Covid Pandemic like situation and for that reason, the validity of all documents issued by Transport Department, which expired between February 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021, is further extended for one month, i.e., up to December 31, 2021," the notice reads, adding, "However, this extension shall not apply to the buses of DTC and Cluster."

This decision has been made to avoid crowding that can contribute to Covid-19 cases and unburden the transport department affected by the first and second wave of the pandemic a little.

According to the Delhi government notice, the step has been taken as "information has been received from various field offices, including fitness unit VIU Burari and Jhulijhuli that a large number of applicants are turning up for various services as the validity of various documents is going to expire on November 30."

"Instances of heavy crowding at various driving license centres and Fitness Centre have been reported, which is a matter of concern for the health and safety of applicants as well as the staff delivering the public services," it added.

The notice further mentions that due to a prolonged period of lockdown during the last one and a half year period, there has been a cascading impact on the essential activities, leading to congestion, crowding and delay in various services, including services of the Transport Department.

Additionally, the vehicles plying on road should have a valid Certificate of PUCC to ensure pollution control.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2021 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).