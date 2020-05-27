Delhi-Ghaziabad Border Area Near Ghazipur Witnesses Heavy Traffic For The Second Day After it Was Sealed; View Pics

Heavy Traffic (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, May 27: On Wednesday morning, there was traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi from Monday. Traffic snarls were also witnessed on Tuesday as the sudden announcement of sealing the borders caused traffic snarls, leading to chaos and confusion.

Daily commuters, who were at work in the national capital, found themselves stranded on their way back home. On Monday, the Ghaziabad District Magistrate on Monday decided to seal the border with Delhi once again. The decision to restrict the movement across Delhi-Ghaziabad was taken keeping in view the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. The exemption has been allowed to those involved in essential services and have a valid pass. In April also, Delhi-Ghaziabad border was sealed. Ghaziabad District Administration Seals Border With Delhi to Contain Spread of Coronavirus.

Traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi again yesterday, due to rising Coronavirus cases. pic.twitter.com/LYt82X1lic — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark with a spike of 6,387 new coronavirus cases and 170 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,51,767 on Wednesday The death toll, has now mounted to 4,337. Delhi has recorded a total of 14,465 cases so far and 288 people have died in the national capital. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 6,548 coronavirus cases in the state. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit states in the pandemic with a total of 54758 cases.