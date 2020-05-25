Ghaziabad District Administration Seals Border With Delhi to Contain Spread of Coronavirus

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ghaziabad, May 25: The Ghaziabad District Magistrate on Monday decided to seal the border with Delhi once again. According to reports, the decision to restrict the movement across Delhi-Ghaziabad was taken amid rising coronavirus cases in the district. Only people involved in essential services and have valid pass are allowed entry into Ghaziabad from Delhi. In April also, Delhi-Ghaziabad border was sealed. Delhi-Noida Border Sealed by UP Government Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Exemptions to Public Servants And Healthcare Workers.

Earlier, the Ghaziabad administration allowed the entry of people from Delhi except containment zones to enter the district during the lockdown 4. The administration has also imposed a curfew from 7 pm to 7 am during the fourth phase of lockdown, and those persons involved in essential services will be exempted. Delhi-Ghaziabad Border Sealed to Contain COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on May 23, Noida administration opened its border with Delhi. However, Authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar in adjoining Delhi have emphasised on not allowing unhindered movement of people on the Delhi-Noida border, pointing out that it will increase the risk of spread of coronavirus. An epidemiological report dated May 20, prepared by Noida officials, says that the corona burden in the national capital is "much higher" than in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

In Delhi, 14,056 people have contracted COVID-19 until now. The deadly virus also claimed lives of 858 people. In Uttar Pradesh, 6,268 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 161 people have lost their lives so far. The cure rate in Delhi is 47 percent compared with 70 percent in the Uttar Pradesh district which, the report said.