New Delhi, December 14: The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a plea which sought postponement of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination scheduled for December 17 on the ground that it was clashing with a recruitment test being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for various law-related posts.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna refused to entertain the plea noting that a similar petition has already been dismissed by another division bench of the high court. HC on Deepfakes: Court Cannot Control Internet in Borderless World, Says Delhi High Court.

Petitioner Vishal Yadav approached the high court seeking a direction to the court's administrative side to postpone the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (DJSPE-2023), saying the date for holding it was clashing with the Combined Recruitment Test conducted by the UPSC for recruitment to various legal posts.

Advocate Tarun Narang, appearing for the petitioner, submitted the careers of thousands of aspiring candidates were at stake and urged the court to grant the relief. 'This Man Needs a Course Correction': Delhi High Court Asks Lawyer To Tender Apology Within Two Days for Filing Plea Against Anti-Tobacco Warnings on TV Shows and Movies.

Another bench of the high court had on December 7 dismissed a similar petition, saying DJSPE-2023 has already been postponed once and it was not feasible to defer it again. The examination was postponed from December 10 to December 17 in view of the All India Bar Examination which was also scheduled for December 10.