New Delhi, March 18: Human remains and a bunch of hair, yet to be identified as male or female, were found near the Rapid Metro construction site near Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area on Saturday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said that information was received at Sunlight colony police station around noon regarding human body parts being found near the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, adjoining the flyover, in the area of under construction site of Rapid Metro. "A police team was dispatched to the spot where they found some human body parts in various stages of decomposition and a bunch of hair."

The DCP said that the crime scene was inspected by the crime team and forensic experts and the remains found have been transferred to AIIMS Trauma hospital for further proceedings. A search is being made to identify the recovered human body," said the DCP. The human remains are yet to be identified as male or female.

The DCP said that prima facie a case of homicide is made out and an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered.

