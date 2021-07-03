New Delhi, July 3: The Delhi police have arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly faked his kidnapping to extort Rs 25 lakh from his parents and relatives. The accused, identified as Shubham from Aman Vihar, was arrested from a hotel in Rishikesh. A woman, Anita, who is wife of Shubham's colleague, was also arrested for allegedly helping him in staging his abduction. Delhi Shocker: 91-Year-Old Man Kidnapped in Fridge From Greater Kailash-2 Residence.

Shubham had fled to Rishikesh without telling his family. On June 29, his father Sunil Gang lodged a missing person complaint. Subsequently, cops initiated a probe. During preliminary investigation, cops found that after Shubham had disappeared, a woman Anita had contacted his parents and said he needed Rs 25 lakh to pay his debt. She gave fine different bank account numbers to deposit the money. Delhi Police File FIR Against Twitter on NCPCR Complaint Over Availability of Child Sexual Abuse and Child Pornographic Material on the Micro-Blogging Site.

After learning about Anita, cops launched a search and managed to nab her in Agra. "During interrogation, she disclosed that Shubham was in Rishikesh, Uttrakhand and that he is in constant touch with her through phone," a senior police officer was quoted by TOI as saying. The police sent a team to Rishikesh and Shubham was taken into custody from a hotel.

During questioning, Shubham reportedly revealed that he was in relationship with Anita. He also said that he had taken a loan on interest but spent all money on fun and enjoyment. Then he took another loan to pay previous dues but it did not work.

"The total loan amount, therefore, rose to Rs 25 lakh, which was beyond his paying capacity. He and Anita then plotted to extort money from his father by faking his abduction," the officer revealed. Both Shubham and Anita wanted to flee the country and settle abroad using the money.

